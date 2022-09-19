Ronald Thwaites | Madness abroad

Entornointeligente.com /

I’m beginning to understand why there are still so many Jamaicans who feel safer under the protection of King Charles, his Privy Council and other colonial trappings. Stack up some of the rantings from national leaders last week against the presumption that we are prudent and mature enough for citizens to repose trust in local institutions and the personae of governance.

We are grateful to Lieutenant General Meade for ducking out of a certain embarrassment in the constitutional court had he followed the Prime Minister. But who can fail to notice the multiplying instances of bad legal advice which habitually ties up this administration. This is no good for confidence and trust. The worst thing that can befall any minister is to have a lawyer who tells you what you want to hear.

Of course that assumes that the politician still believes in the rule of law. That is becoming doubtful. Mr. Holness, His Majesty’s Privy Counsellor, in promoting a gun amnesty, is heard to say that he prefers to catch «badman with it (the gun)» rather than have them hand it in. Really Sir? So why have the amnesty? And please, stop caricaturing people who oppose mandatory sentences as emboldening criminals. To the contrary, we are in favour of judicial discretion, a vital element of the rule of law that you are sworn to uphold.

Then came the increasingly desperate Horace Chang who goes wild, way beyond H.L. Shearer’s «recite no beatitudes» rash outburst of yesteryear and sanctions the already widespread practice of extra-judicial executions (how many more than the 200 plus that we have in a mild year will satisfy?) by his «shoot to kill» licence.

We saw it coming. Their answer to blood-thirstiness is to shed more blood. It is established again that the lust for blood is not confined to the criminals.

