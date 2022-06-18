Ronald Sanders | Summit of the Americas was worth attending

Entornointeligente.com /

As beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, so is success or failure measured by the beneficiary or the overlooked. Summits of the Americas, from the time they were initiated by the administration of the US in 1994, have overlooked the Caribbean.

Not so, the 2022 Summit held in Los Angeles. The 14 independent CARICOM countries, except for St Vincent and the Grenadines, went into this summit with a greater measure of confidence in themselves and determination not to be overlooked or ignored. They reaped the reward.

At a private meeting on the eve of the summit, attended by all but four of their number, the CARICOM heads of government decided that they would not be satisfied with a scheduled meeting only with US Vice-President Kamala Harris. They wanted President Biden present. They made it clear that, while no disrespect was meant towards the vice-president, the critical issues that confronted their countries required the presence of the president himself, to make the necessary decisions.

The president not only turned up, but he engaged fully with the CARICOM leaders and the president of the Dominican Republic. His engagement was so intense that the start of the first plenary session of the summit, at which he was the first scheduled speaker, had to be delayed while he satisfactorily concluded the discussion. Word spreading around the halls of the Los Angeles Conference Centre that the president was meeting Caribbean leaders, puzzled delegates from larger Latin American countries and created envy – the latter spoken in whispers.

CARICOM UNITY What caused this unscheduled meeting to happen was a display of CARICOM unity that has only recently reignited in the group. It was driven by the consensus on the way forward for CARICOM countries, fashioned two weeks before in Guyana at an Agricultural Investment Forum, led by Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali with the strong support of Barbados’ Mia Mottley, Trinidad and Tobago’s Keith Rowley, Antigua and Barbuda’s Gaston Browne, Belize’s Juan Briceño, and Dominica’s Roosevelt Skerrit.

