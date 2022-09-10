Ronald Sanders | OAS plays significant role for democracy in elections

Entornointeligente.com /

There are intermittent squabbles in the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) concerning the controversial general elections of October 20, 2019 in Bolivia.

The President, Evo Morales, resigned after these elections, amid a storm of protests by groups within the country, charging that they were not free and fair. The conclusion that the election process was improper and not credible came from electoral observer missions of the European Union (EU) and the OAS, whose presence was requested by the Morales government.

However, in the post-elections period, and a subsequent audit of the result conducted by the OAS – again at the request of the Morales government – allegations have been made that somehow the process was a coup d’état orchestrated by Luis Almagro, the OAS secretary-general. Twice, so far, in the organization’s Permanent Council, representatives of the MAS government, which was returned to power in October 2020, in elections also observed by the OAS, have repeated suggestions that irregularities in the October 20, 2019 elections, which were pointed out by the OAS electoral observation mission, are wrong. No mention is made of the findings of the EU observation mission which came to the same conclusions as the OAS mission.

The latest rumpus in the Permanent Council occurred on September 8 under an agenda item that had nothing to do with Bolivia. The Council was receiving a report on municipal elections in Paraguay, when the Bolivian ambassador raised his governing party’s grievance over the OAS electoral mission’s report of the 2019 elections. Secretary General Almagro, displaying frustration with the allegations against the OAS, its Department for Electoral Cooperation and Observation, and himself, responded with some agitation to point out that the OAS Secretariat rejected them totally.

All this had led to this commentary in order to explain the process of electoral observation and the purpose of the missions that conduct them.

