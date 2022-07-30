Ronald Sanders | Has CARICOM reached its limits of regional integration? – Part I

Entornointeligente.com /

I am indebted for the title of this commentary to the Honourable Bruce Golding, former prime pinister of Jamaica, who has been and remains one of the foremost political minds in the Caribbean and wider afield.

Mr Golding hosts a weekly serious discussion radio programme called ‘Jamaica Live’. On July 25, he invited me to be one of the discussants of the topic, ‘Has CARICOM reached its limits of regional integration?’ There was good reason for the former Jamaica prime minister to posit the question. July 4 next year will be 50 years since the heads of government of the four biggest (and independent) Caribbean countries signed the Treaty of Chaguaramas (the CARICOM Treaty) that brought the Caribbean Community and Common Market into effect on August 1, 1973 – at least on paper. Eight other Caribbean countries, which had been members of a more limited grouping, CARIFTA, that had been in existence since 1968, joined CARICOM a few months later.

It was not an unreasonable expectation that the treaty, which held out the anticipation of the integration of 12 Caribbean countries, would have produced a far better and deeper integrated region than currently exists, almost 50 years later. However, while CARICOM experienced an initial impetus, creating beneficial institutions such as the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), and making some progress in free trade in goods and services, the characteristic of its history is short periods of activity followed by long periods of inaction. The result is a suspension of confidence and faith in the CARICOM project by many sectors of the Caribbean society and the people in general.

REVISED THE TREATY Despite no real progress in establishing a common market – not even becoming a custom union – in July 2001, CARICOM leaders revised the CARICOM Treaty. A customs union would have been an arrangement by the member states to remove trade barriers, reduce or abolish customs duty, and eliminate quotas. In a common market, the states would have adopted a common external tariff on goods entering their region from outside; allowed free trade of goods and services; and permitted free movement of labour and capital among themselves.

The 2001 revised treaty provided the ways (not the means) to establish Single Market and Economy (CSME). This revision of the treaty was hailed by the private sector as presenting the opportunity for genuine free trade in goods and services; for cross border establishment of companies; and for free movement of labour. In short, for the creation of a single economic space. The prospect of free movement of people and a single currency also titillated the appetite of the people of CARICOM to travel freely throughout the region.

