Ronald Sanders | Electing a woman leader – a long and winding road

Entornointeligente.com /

The fight for the post of leader of the ruling Conservative Party in Britain and for the presidency of the United States is bringing the question of women and race into sharp focus.

The fact that women – and non-white women – are strong contenders for leadership in Britain and the US demonstrates a remarkable advance in both countries, where women endured many indignities, including imprisonment, in the fight for equality of treatment and the right to compete with men for any and all positions.

The active involvement of non-white women is an even greater indication of the maturing political elite in these countries, although real equity and equality is yet to be achieved.

In Britain, the election of Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May to the leadership of the Conservative Party and the prime ministership smashed that glass ceiling. A white woman becoming leader and prime minister is no longer an issue for the Conservative Party. But the issue of a non-white woman becoming party leader and prime minister still might be. Among the eight candidates who sought the leadership of the Conservative Party after Boris Johnson was forced to announce his intention to step down, four were women, of whom two are non-white – Kemi Badenoch and Suella Braverman.

Badenoch’s parents are Nigerian. She was elected to parliament in 2017 and has served in three government positions, the most recent one being minister of state for local government, faith and communities and minister of state for equalities. Despite her immigrant background (or maybe, because of it), she voted for Britain to leave the European Union (EU), describing it as «the greatest ever vote of confidence in the project of the United Kingdom».

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com