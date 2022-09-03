Ronald Sanders | COP-27 failing before it begins

Entornointeligente.com /

The most ominous sign of what the forthcoming COP-27 meeting on climate change portends for small states is that officials from a Group of 20 (G20) major economies, who met on August 31, failed to agree a joint statement at the conclusion of the meeting.

The meeting, held in Bali, started with a stark warning from the Indonesia Environment Minister, Siti Nurbaya Bakar, that the planet was being pushed to the point «where no future is sustainable».

At the COP-26 meeting in Glasgow last year, world leaders acknowledged that their pledges to reduce carbon emissions have not met the previously agreed goal of keeping global temperatures «well below» 2 degrees Celsius. They vowed to do better. It appears now that they won’t.

In Bali, some countries objected to language, agreed at COP-26 in Glasgow on how they would contribute to limiting the global average temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Not for the first time, countries, which are among the world’s biggest polluters, are reneging on commitments made as far back as 2009.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com