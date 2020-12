Pfizer Experiences Hiccups With COVID-19 Vaccine

Entornointeligente.com / It has been revealed that there were unexpected hitches in the first days of Pfizer‘s COVID-19 vaccine implementation including some vaccines being stored at excessively cold temperatures. Pfizer also reported potential challenges in its vaccine production. U.S. officials made the disclosure on Wednesday during a press call. At least two trays of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered in California needed to be replaced after their storage temperatures dipped below minus 80 degrees Celsius. Pfizer‘s vaccines are supposed to be kept at around minus 70 degrees Celcius. Officials are investigating whether storing the vaccines at excessively cold temperatures poses a safety or efficacy risk.

