Roget wants public apology from Rowley after Facebook post

Entornointeligente.com /

Lawyers rep­re­sent­ing Oil­field Work­ers’ Trade Union (OW­TU) pres­i­dent gen­er­al An­cel Ro­get have made good on his threat to sue Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley for defama­tion.

Ro­get threat­ened the move ear­li­er this week, af­ter Dr Row­ley made a post on his Face­book page, al­leg­ing that he (Ro­get) and un­named Unit­ed Na­tion­al Con­gress (UNC) op­er­a­tives were re­spon­si­ble for the ac­tions of scrap iron work­ers, who blocked the Solomon Ho­choy High­way with truck­loads of dirt on Mon­day, in protest over the Gov­ern­ment’s six-month clo­sure of the scrap iron in­dus­try.

Ro­get’s lawyers sent a pre-ac­tion pro­to­col let­ter of­fi­cial­ly threat­en­ing the le­gal ac­tion yes­ter­day af­ter­noon.

In the let­ter, ob­tained by Guardian Me­dia, Ro­get’s lawyer Kiel Tak­lals­ingh claimed that Dr Row­ley al­leged that his client was in­volved in a ne­far­i­ous plot to il­le­gal­ly ob­struct the high­way.

Stat­ing that the al­le­ga­tions were patent­ly false, Tak­lals­ingh said: «These charges amount to a very se­ri­ous li­bel against our client and have caused him con­sid­er­able dis­tress and em­bar­rass­ment.

«While we are mind­ful that in the cut and thrust of the po­lit­i­cal gayelle, tem­pers of­ten flare, we wish to re­it­er­ate that spu­ri­ous al­le­ga­tions which are cal­cu­lat­ed to gain quick po­lit­i­cal points and which are un­sup­port­ed by ver­i­fi­able in­for­ma­tion, ought to be dep­re­cat­ed.»

Tak­lals­ingh sug­gest­ed that Dr Row­ley should have been aware that his con­tro­ver­sial com­ments would be wide­ly re-shared on so­cial me­dia.

«There is no doubt that you were aware that the false in­for­ma­tion pro­vid­ed would be broad­cast and there­fore im­plied­ly au­tho­rised and in­tend­ed that the said defam­a­to­ry words/state­ments be pub­lished lo­cal­ly, re­gion­al­ly and in­ter­na­tion­al­ly,» he said.

In the let­ter, Tak­lals­ingh called for an ur­gent, un­equiv­o­cal and un­qual­i­fied apol­o­gy to be pub­lished in all dai­ly news­pa­pers.

He al­so claimed that Ro­get is en­ti­tled to sub­stan­tial com­pen­sa­tion for the in­jury to his rep­u­ta­tion.

Tak­lals­ingh gave Dr Row­ley 14 days in which to re­spond to the let­ter in a favourable way be­fore the law­suit is filed.

Ro­get is al­so be­ing rep­re­sent­ed by Ste­fan Ramkissoon, Leon Kalicha­ran and Rhea Khan.

On Au­gust 15, the Gov­ern­ment an­nounced a six-month ban on the ex­por­ta­tion of scrap iron and cop­per, fol­low­ing an in­crease in rob­beries from State agen­cies and com­pa­nies, and pri­vate prop­er­ties.

At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Regi­nald Ar­mour, SC, is cur­rent­ly in the process of com­plet­ing new leg­is­la­tion for the in­dus­try and has aimed to do so with­in three months in the hope of short­en­ing the pe­ri­od of the ban.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com