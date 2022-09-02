Roget wants public apology from Rowley after Facebook post

Lawyers representing Oilfield Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) president general Ancel Roget have made good on his threat to sue Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for defamation.
Roget threatened the move earlier this week, after Dr Rowley made a post on his Facebook page, alleging that he (Roget) and unnamed United National Congress (UNC) operatives were responsible for the actions of scrap iron workers, who blocked the Solomon Hochoy Highway with truckloads of dirt on Monday, in protest over the Government’s six-month closure of the scrap iron industry.
Roget’s lawyers sent a pre-action protocol letter officially threatening the legal action yesterday afternoon.
In the letter, obtained by Guardian Media, Roget’s lawyer Kiel Taklalsingh claimed that Dr Rowley alleged that his client was involved in a nefarious plot to illegally obstruct the highway.
Stating that the allegations were patently false, Taklalsingh said: «These charges amount to a very serious libel against our client and have caused him considerable distress and embarrassment.
«While we are mindful that in the cut and thrust of the political gayelle, tempers often flare, we wish to reiterate that spurious allegations which are calculated to gain quick political points and which are unsupported by verifiable information, ought to be deprecated.»
Taklalsingh suggested that Dr Rowley should have been aware that his controversial comments would be widely re-shared on social media.
«There is no doubt that you were aware that the false information provided would be broadcast and therefore impliedly authorised and intended that the said defamatory words/statements be published locally, regionally and internationally,» he said.
In the letter, Taklalsingh called for an urgent, unequivocal and unqualified apology to be published in all daily newspapers.
He also claimed that Roget is entitled to substantial compensation for the injury to his reputation.
Taklalsingh gave Dr Rowley 14 days in which to respond to the letter in a favourable way before the lawsuit is filed.
Roget is also being represented by Stefan Ramkissoon, Leon Kalicharan and Rhea Khan.
On August 15, the Government announced a six-month ban on the exportation of scrap iron and copper, following an increase in robberies from State agencies and companies, and private properties.
Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, is currently in the process of completing new legislation for the industry and has aimed to do so within three months in the hope of shortening the period of the ban.
