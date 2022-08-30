Roget to take legal action against Rowley for ‘slanderous’ Facebook post

Entornointeligente.com /

Oil­fields Work­ers’ Trade Union (OW­TU) pres­i­dent gen­er­al An­cel Ro­get will pur­sue le­gal ac­tion against Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley for im­put­ing his in­volve­ment in block­ing the Solomon Ho­choy High­way yes­ter­day.

In an emer­gency vir­tu­al me­dia con­fer­ence yes­ter­day, Ro­get said the OW­TU’s at­tor­neys were scru­ti­n­is­ing the defam­a­to­ry state­ments post­ed on Row­ley’s Face­book page around 9 am and ex­pect to start le­gal ac­tion in the next 24-48 hours, as they deemed Row­ley’s state­ment slan­der­ous, li­bel­lous and defam­a­to­ry.

Last week, Ro­get, as Joint Trade Union Move­ment leader, an­nounced their sup­port of the Scrap Iron Deal­ers’ As­so­ci­a­tion and called on the Gov­ern­ment to re­open the scrap iron in­dus­try. He and JTUM mem­bers al­so at­tend­ed the as­so­ci­a­tion’s mo­tor­cade.

But yes­ter­day, Ro­get ve­he­ment­ly de­nied he or the OW­TU had pri­or knowl­edge or in­volve­ment in block­ing the high­way.

«In no way, shape, or form, the Oil­field Work­ers’ Trade Union or my­self as an in­di­vid­ual were in­volved in this ac­tiv­i­ty.»

Ro­get added: «I want to, how­ev­er, say that the state­ment post­ed on Dr Row­ley’s Face­book page is very slan­der­ous, li­bel­lous and defam­a­to­ry. It has al­ready be­gun to cause great harm and in­jury to my char­ac­ter by im­put­ing my knowl­edge or in­volve­ment in this.»

Row­ley’s state­ment fol­lowed a protest by scrap iron work­ers who dumped two mounds of dirt on the north­bound lane of the high­way, near Clax­ton Bay, in protest of the Gov­ern­ment’s six-month ban on the ex­port of used met­al. The protest led to a ma­jor ear­ly morn­ing traf­fic pile-up.

Row­ley wrote on Face­book: «So they have made their move. Dump truck­loads of sand and de­bris on both sides of the high­way and block traf­fic. What a won­der­ful idea of lead­er­ship from Ro­get and the fol­low­ers, in­clud­ing the UNC. The ma­raud­ing gangs of met­al thieves threat­ened to, but did not com­plete the job of shut­ting down the coun­try, so the lead­ers are help­ing them to get that done.»

On Au­gust 15, the Gov­ern­ment an­nounced a six-month ban on scrap iron and cop­per ex­port, fol­low­ing an in­crease in rob­beries of crit­i­cal ma­te­r­i­al at State facil­ties and from pri­vate prop­er­ties. In re­cent months, thieves hauled away cop­per, parts of bridges, pipe fit­tings, man­hole cov­ers, drain cov­ers, a church bell and oth­er items.

At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Regi­nald Ar­mour said it was a re­gret­table step tak­en, but said it was in the in­ter­est of the af­fect­ed liveli­hoods. The AG is hop­ing the com­plete leg­is­la­tion deal­ing with the in­dus­try in three months.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com