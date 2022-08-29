Roget threatens legal action against Rowley 

OWTU President General Ancel Roget is threatening to take legal action against Prime Minister Rowley for statements he made linking him to the scrap iron dealers’ protests in Claxton Bay this morning.
Dr Rowley, in a Facebook post, accused the dealers of taking instructions from Roget and the opposition UNC.
«The Oilfields Workers Trade Union in part or in whole or myself, as an individual, have absolutely nothing to do with the activities or the blocking of the highway, by whomsoever absolutely nothing to do with that,» Roget said. «I want to, however, say that the statement posted on Dr. Rowley’s Facebook page is very slanderous, libelous, and defamatory. And it has already begun to cause great harm and injury to my character by impugning my knowledge of our involvement in this.»
Roget said his team will pursue this issue and attempt to get justice legally.
He said his statement is already in the hands of their attorneys, and they have already committed to within the next 48 hours commencing legal action.
Reporter: Kejan Haynes
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian