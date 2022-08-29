Roget threatens legal action against Rowley 

Entornointeligente.com /

OW­TU Pres­i­dent Gen­er­al An­cel Ro­get is threat­en­ing to take le­gal ac­tion against Prime Min­is­ter Row­ley for state­ments he made link­ing him to the scrap iron deal­ers’ protests in Clax­ton Bay this morn­ing.

Dr Row­ley, in a Face­book post, ac­cused the deal­ers of tak­ing in­struc­tions from Ro­get and the op­po­si­tion UNC.

«The Oil­fields Work­ers Trade Union in part or in whole or my­self, as an in­di­vid­ual, have ab­solute­ly noth­ing to do with the ac­tiv­i­ties or the block­ing of the high­way, by whom­so­ev­er ab­solute­ly noth­ing to do with that,» Ro­get said. «I want to, how­ev­er, say that the state­ment post­ed on Dr. Row­ley’s Face­book page is very slan­der­ous, li­belous, and defam­a­to­ry. And it has al­ready be­gun to cause great harm and in­jury to my char­ac­ter by im­pugn­ing my knowl­edge of our in­volve­ment in this.»

Ro­get said his team will pur­sue this is­sue and at­tempt to get jus­tice legal­ly.

He said his state­ment is al­ready in the hands of their at­tor­neys, and they have al­ready com­mit­ted to with­in the next 48 hours com­menc­ing le­gal ac­tion.

Re­porter: Ke­jan Haynes

