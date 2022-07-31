Roehampton Primary in St James to benefit from $20 million in development

Entornointeligente.com /

The Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) is to spend $20 million to boost the development of Roehampton Primary School in St James.

The initiative will be undertaken under its Safe Passage Project and is set to benefit some 120 students, seven teachers and two auxiliary staff members of the school.

The project aims to provide a safe environment for students as they traverse specific streets and bus stops that are surrounding, near to or on school campuses, as well as comprehensive public education and road-safety programmes to include staff, students and residents.

Scope of work for the project will include the construction of a sidewalk, bus stop, guardrails, U-drain/box culvert, 190 metres of fencing, traffic signals and pedestrian crossing.

The project, which is expected to be completed in October, forms part of JSIF’s Integrated Community Development Project – Phase 2 (ICDP II).

