Entornointeligente.com / The Rochester Professional Consultants Network announces the winners of the 2019 Entrepreneur Wall of Fame Awards. These individuals are honored as the region’s most successful consultants and for their impact on the economic development of the Rochester area. The winners are as follows: Consultant’s Consultant Award: Lee Drake, OS-Cubed Entrepreneur of the Year Award: Michele …LINK ORIGINAL: Notifeed

Entornointeligente.com