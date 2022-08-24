Robinson-Regis announces HDC restructuring

Entornointeligente.com /

Like sev­er­al oth­er State-own or­gan­i­sa­tions, the Hous­ing De­vel­op­ment Cor­po­ra­tion (HDC) will un­der­go re­struc­tur­ing. How­ev­er, Min­is­ter of Hous­ing and Ur­ban De­vel­op­ment Camille Robin­son-Reg­is says there are no plans to re­trench em­ploy­ees.

At an HDC key dis­tri­b­u­tion cer­e­mo­ny at Carl­ton Place in San Fer­nan­do to­day, Rob­sin­son-Reg­is an­nounced that the Min­istry of Hous­ing and Ur­ban De­vel­op­ment would su­per­vise the trans­for­ma­tion of the HDC as a hold­ing com­pa­ny, which will over­see three sub­sidiaries.

The pro­posed sub­sidiaries are HDC Con­struc­tion Co Ltd, HDC Fa­cil­i­ties Es­tate Man­age­ment Co Ltd, and HDC As­set Man­age­ment Co Ltd. Robin­son-Reg­is ex­plained that HDC Con­struc­tion Co Ltd would man­age prop­er­ty de­vel­op­ment. It in­cludes land ac­qui­si­tion, ur­ban plan­ning, and project and con­struc­tion man­age­ment. It will al­so pro­vide fi­nanc­ing so­lu­tions for projects.

The HDC Fa­cil­i­ties Es­tate Man­age­ment Co Ltd will han­dle prop­er­ty man­age­ment, in­clud­ing the main­te­nance of rental units and pro­vide ad­min­is­tra­tion for the man­age­ment com­pa­ny port­fo­lio. It will al­so part­ner with re­gion­al cor­po­ra­tions and ex­ter­nal en­ti­ties for the up­keep of com­mu­ni­ties.

The HDC As­set Man­age­ment Co Ltd will be re­spon­si­ble for com­plet­ing the sale of the fin­ished hous­ing units and pro­vid­ing ad­min­is­tra­tive sup­port for hous­ing de­vel­op­ments un­der its purview un­til giv­en to pur­chasers.

«Every oth­er day, we see a news­pa­per ar­ti­cle or a tele­vi­sion sto­ry about the HDC. We want to en­sure that af­ter this, there is a change in how peo­ple per­ceive the HDC be­cause ours is the man­date to en­sure that our clien­tele is sat­is­fied with what the HDC pro­duces,» Robin­son-Reg­is said.

The re­struc­tur­ing is cur­rent­ly be­fore the Cab­i­net for ap­proval.

Re­porter: Kevon Felmine

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

