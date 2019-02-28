Greece’s Public Power wants to conclude new tender for coal plants in May

Entornointeligente.com /

New Delhi: Greece ‘s Public Power Corp. (PPC) said on Thursday it wants to relaunch a tender for three coal-fired plants and then conclude it in May. Under its post bailout surveillance by its lenders, Greece has agreed to sell the plants to open up the market after an EU court ruled that PPC has abused its dominance in the coal market. The sale, which is overseen by the European Commission, failed to attract any satisfactory bids. “We agree to conclude a new tender in May,” Chief Executive Officer Manolis Panagiotakis said in a letter sent to the Commission, adding that PPC has been in touch with investors from the United States, Russia and China to attract new bidders.

