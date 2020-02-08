20 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gift Ideas On Amazon

View photos Don’t worry if you haven’t gotten something special just yet for your partner. These gifts from Amazon will arrive on time for V-Day. (Photo: HuffPost) More It’s a scenario that’s happened to the best of us — it’s days before a birthday, anniversary or holiday and you have absolutely no idea what to gift to get your friend or family member. With Valentine’s Day inching closer and closer on the calendar, you might be ready to get into a full-blown panic about what to get your special someone. But don’t throw in the towel just yet. We’ve spotted gifts on Amazon that’ll arrive on time for the most romantic of days. Whether you’re shopping for him or her , these gifts are sure to win you some brownie points. They don’t have to know that you bought it last-minute. Check out these Amazon finds that’ll show up on time for Valentine’s Day: A waffle maker that makes heart-shaped waffles View photos Batter up. Get it for $15 . More A set of colorful notebooks for the one who’s writing all the time View photos They’ll finally have room for all their thoughts. Get the set for $19 . More A candle that smells just like a first kiss View photos Apparently, first kisses have notes of eucalyptus, fir needle and orange. Get it for $30 . More A heart-shaped Himalayan salt lamp View photos Light up their life. Get it for $27 . More A succulent centerpiece that’s perfect for a plant parent View photos Give them a little piece of your heart. Get it for $44 . More A flowery jewelry box View photos Forget about getting a bouquet. Get it for $40 to $50 , depending on the color. More A game for meme-lovers View photos *Insert blinking guy meme* Get it for $30 . More Mugs to start off the morning together View photos There’s nothing like sharing a warm cup of coffee. Get the set for $16 . More A red hot sweater for your guy View photos It’s light enough so that he’ll actually like wearing it. Get it for $20 to $35 , depending on the size. More A basket of biscotti View photos These will be gone in no time. Get it for $26 . More A “Star Wars”-themed card View photos As if BB8 couldn’t get any cuter. Get it for $15 . More A set of shaving essentials View photos He needs some skincare, too. Get it for $25 . More A French press coffee maker for the one who’s always craving caffeine View photos And it comes in the best shade of pink. Get it for $25 . More A fancy dish from Le Creuset View photos It’s a tapas dish that’s meant for sharing. Get it for $20 . More A bundt pan that makes rose-shaped cake View photos For the baker in your life. Get it for $20 . More A charger for when they’re running low on energy View photos Now, she won’t have to steal your charger. Get it for $18 . More A cheese board for romantic nights in View photos You just need to get some cheese, crackers and lots of wine. Get it for $20 . More New headphones that are golden View photos If they’re always getting their earbuds tangled up. Get it for $200 . More A photo printer for the best memories View photos Say cheese. Get it for $150 . More A worldly whiskey holder View photos If whiskey’s their world, they’ll love this. Get it for $51 . More Related… Roberto Pocaterra Pocaterra Funny Valentine’s Day Cards For Couples Who Just Get Each Other Anti-Valentine’s Day Gifts For All The Heartbreakers Out There Valentine’s Day Date Night Outfit Ideas You‘ll Love Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

View photos Don’t worry if you haven’t gotten something special just yet for your partner. These gifts from Amazon will arrive on time for V-Day. (Photo: HuffPost) More It’s a scenario that’s happened to the best of us — it’s days before a birthday, anniversary or holiday and you have absolutely no idea what to gift to get your friend or family member.

With Valentine’s Day inching closer and closer on the calendar, you might be ready to get into a full-blown panic about what to get your special someone.

But don’t throw in the towel just yet. We’ve spotted gifts on Amazon that’ll arrive on time for the most romantic of days. Whether you’re shopping for him or her , these gifts are sure to win you some brownie points. They don’t have to know that you bought it last-minute.

Check out these Amazon finds that’ll show up on time for Valentine’s Day:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost .

