Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream 'Throws' Him a Birthday Party: See the Pics!

Rob Kardashian is getting his birthday festivities started a little early.

Khloe Kardashian revealed on her Instagram Story on Saturday that Rob’s 2-year-old daughter, Dream, wanted to “throw” him a birthday party, so they celebrated with a St. Patrick’s Day-themed bash, attended by the famous family’s youngest generation.

“Dreamy Dream wanted to throw her daddy a special birthday party before she goes to see her mommy,” Khloe wrote, explaining that Dream was set to spend time with her mom, Blac Chyna . “Her daddy’s birthday is on Sunday (St. Patty’s Day) but she got her cousins together to celebrate.”

The Good American designer shared a few sweet photos of the celebration, before posting precious videos of Dream and her cousins — including Khloe’s 11-month-old daughter, True — playing around.

“Dream is great at throwing parties! Thank you Dreamy! She picked out the decorations, created the invite list and everything,” Khloe added. “Get ready for another party on Sunday!”

View photos Instagram More View photos Instagram More View photos Instagram More Though Rob has taken a step back from the spotlight in recent years, he took to Twitter last month to shut down rumors that he and Chyna were engaged in a custody battle over Dream after he requested more time with the toddler.

“Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases,” Rob wrote at the time, referring to Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White.

Chyna then retweeted the message, adding, “Robert and I [sic] only concern is what’s in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!”

As ET previously reported, the former couple reached a joint custody agreement in regard to Dream back in September 2017.

“He’s in a good place right now. He’s happy, he’s getting healthier, and he’s just really settled into his role as a parent,” a source told ET of Rob in January, adding that he enjoys living a private life in his gated community, which he “almost never leaves.”

“[Being a dad] is his priority and that’s what’s really giving him purpose right now,” the source added.

