Roadblocks Removed In St. Thomas

Access has been restored to the Quaw Hill and Amity Hall main road which leads to the Ken Jones Highway. The Ken Jones Highway borders St. Thomas and Portland. The Leith Hall main road, which is west of Port Morant has also been reopened. Residents blocked the thoroughfares on Monday morning as they protested poor road conditions and delays in the ongoing work under the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project. Despite a police presence in the area, the residents have vowed to continue blocking the roads until work resumes. «Even when the man dem dig up the road, them don’t even pave it back little that we can drive on it, so we nuh have no road; no single road we don’t have, you understand? So that is our major issue on this road. That’s why we out here today and we none stopping until we get results,» motorist Ian White declared. Commuters and students in the eastern end of the parish were left stranded due to the road blocks.

