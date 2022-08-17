Road Show Caravan rolls through T&T

Entornointeligente.com /

The na­tion­al cel­e­bra­tions of Trinidad and To­ba­go’s 60th In­de­pen­dence An­niver­sary has start­ed with a Road Show Car­a­van.

The In­de­pen­dence Road Show Car­a­van start­ed last Fri­day, Au­gust 12 and ran un­til Sun­day, Au­gust 14, in the com­mu­ni­ties of Diego Mar­tin, Ari­ma and Barataria.

The Car­a­van fea­tured live en­ter­tain­ment from Neil Iw­er George, KMC, Skatie, Turn­er, De­lamo, King David, Roy­al Stars Pan Sym­pho­ny and the Mal­ick All Stars Tas­sa Group.

The theme for T&T’s Di­a­mond Ju­bilee, 60 years as a na­tion is Forg­ing For­ward To­geth­er.

Chair of the over­sight com­mit­tee for the 60th an­niver­sary of in­de­pen­dence cel­e­bra­tions, Hous­ing and Ur­ban De­vel­op­ment Min­is­ter Camille Robin­son-Reg­is, said, «As we cel­e­brate our Di­a­mond Ju­bilee, our planned cel­e­bra­tions of­fer some­thing for every­one. The theme is de­signed to be in­clu­sive and en­cour­age each and every Trinida­di­an and To­bag­on­ian to unite and work to­geth­er to dri­ve this na­tion in­to a pos­i­tive fu­ture.»

The In­de­pen­dence Road Show Car­a­van is among many ac­tiv­i­ties, in­clud­ing con­certs and ex­hi­bi­tions, that the Gov­ern­ment has planned for the month-long cel­e­bra­tions which ends on Sep­tem­ber 25.

The Car­a­van con­tin­ues this week­end:

• Au­gust 19

—Ed­die Hart Grounds, Tacarigua

• Au­gust 20

—Vic­tor Chin Kit Park, Point Fortin

• Au­gust 21

—Cas­tara Beach, To­ba­go.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com