Road Show Caravan rolls through T&T

The national celebrations of Trinidad and Tobago’s 60th Independence Anniversary has started with a Road Show Caravan.
The Independence Road Show Caravan started last Friday, August 12 and ran until Sunday, August 14, in the communities of Diego Martin, Arima and Barataria.
The Caravan featured live entertainment from Neil Iwer George, KMC, Skatie, Turner, Delamo, King David, Royal Stars Pan Symphony and the Malick All Stars Tassa Group.
The theme for T&T’s Diamond Jubilee, 60 years as a nation is Forging Forward Together.
Chair of the oversight committee for the 60th anniversary of independence celebrations, Housing and Urban Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis, said, «As we celebrate our Diamond Jubilee, our planned celebrations offer something for everyone. The theme is designed to be inclusive and encourage each and every Trinidadian and Tobagonian to unite and work together to drive this nation into a positive future.»
The Independence Road Show Caravan is among many activities, including concerts and exhibitions, that the Government has planned for the month-long celebrations which ends on September 25.
The Caravan continues this weekend:
• August 19
—Eddie Hart Grounds, Tacarigua
• August 20
—Victor Chin Kit Park, Point Fortin
• August 21
—Castara Beach, Tobago.
