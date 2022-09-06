Road Protests In St. Catherine, St. Thomas Disrupt School Attendance

Entornointeligente.com /

Some taxi operators who ply routes in Linstead, St. Catherine withdrew their service on Monday morning, leaving scores of commuters stranded. The taxi operators have been protesting against traffic changes implemented two weeks ago as part of measures to reduce congestion in the town. They also want the authorities to address deplorable road conditions in Treadways and its environs. Dave Kelly, Principal of Time and Patience Primary School, said the protest affected student attendance, as only about 25 per cent of students turned up. However, he said the school is still «doing exactly what we had planned to do, so tomorrow, we will just continue the process with those who are not here today». Still, one parent, who gave her name only as Stephanie, said while she understands the reasons for the protest, the disruption on the first day of the new term, is disappointing. She urged the protesters to «think about the children» who will be inconvenienced and affected most by the disruption. The taxi operators have said they will continue to protest until their concerns are satisfactorily addressed. St. Thomas In St. Thomas, residents on Monday morning mounted roadblocks along the Quaw Hill and Amity Hall main road, which leads to the Ken Jones Highway. The Ken Jones Highway borders St. Thomas and Portland. The Leith Hall main road, west of Port Morant remained blocked up to midday, however, Radio Jamaica News understands that the police are on location and are attempting to clear the roadway. Residents are upset about the poor road conditions in the area. Earlier on Monday morning, residents also blocked the Lyssons main road, but it was later cleared by the police. Evette Bonfield-Beecher, Principal of Lyssons Primary School, said there was low student and teacher turnout on Monday morning due to the roadblocks. She reported that just a third of teachers and «a little over a hundred, up to 200 students» were present of the school population of about 1,000.

