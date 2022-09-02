Road Fatalities Climb To 315

Entornointeligente.com /

Road fatalities in Jamaica since the start of the year have increased to 315 after motor vehicle crashes in Trelawny and Kingston claimed four lives on Thursday. The death toll is slightly below the 319 fatalities reported during the same period last year. As was earlier reported by Radio Jamaica News , three people died and 20 others were injured during a collision on the Braco main road in Trelawny shortly after 2:00 p.m. The mishap involved a car and two buses, one of which was transporting workers from the H10 Hotel in Coral Spring, Trelawny. Radio Jamaica News has received details on the circumstances which led to the tragedy. It’s reported that a Honda City was travelling in front of a Toyota Coaster, proceeding in a westerly direction. A Nissan Caravan which was travelling east towards St. Ann collided with the Honda City. The Nissan then crashed into the Toyota Coaster. The driver of the Toyota Coaster suffered head injuries and died on the spot. The driver and a passenger in the Nissan Caravan also suffered fatal injuries. The injured passengers in the Toyota Coaster were taken to the Falmouth Hospital. It’s reported that persons who were travelling in the Honda City were not injured. In the other incident, a teenager died Thursday when the motorcycle he was driving collided with an ambulance on Mountain View Avenue in St. Andrew. He has been identified as 16-year-old Asani McCarthy of McIntosh Drive, Kingston 3. The police reported that about 3:00 a.m., Asani was driving towards Vineyard Town when his motorcycle slammed into the ambulance which was turning onto Tremaine Road. The teenager suffered several injuries and died at hospital. NRSC Dr. Lucien Jones, Vice Chairman of the National Road Safety Council (NRSC), is worried that traffic fatalities will continue to increase until the new ticketing system is implemented. He said the Council is still waiting for the provisions of the new Road Traffic Act to be implemented, so that «if you break the law, you get a fine [and] if you don’t pay your fine, a warrant is executed for your arrest.» The regulations, he said, will also ensure that if a person continues to break the law, they will attract demerit points, which will eventually lead to the suspension of their licence. Dr. Jones argued that the implementation of these measures is «the only way we are going to make a difference in this country» in relation to road crashes and fatalities.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com