Road Closure – Tempe and Marrast Hill, St George

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force advises the general public that due to an obstruction on the Tempe Public Road, St George (in the vicinity of the Coke Factory), Marrast Hill is presently inaccessible.

The general public is advised to use alternative routes until the obstruction is cleared.

The Traffic Department apologises for any inconvenience that may be caused as a result of this closure.

Office of Commissioner of Police

