Road accident kills at least 16 people in southeastern Türkiye

A passenger bus overturned and hit firefighters and a paramedic team responding to an earlier traffic incident in the province of Gaziantep. Three firefighters, four health personnel, and IHA news agency journalists Muhammed Abdulkadir Esen and Umut Yakup Tanriover were among those killed in the accident. (AA) A traffic accident has killed at least 16 people and injured 22 others in Türkiye's southeastern Gaziantep province, governor Davut Gul said.

A passenger bus on Saturday overturned and dragged for several dozen metres, and hit a fire brigade and paramedic team responding to a traffic incident on the Tarsus-Adana-Gaziantep Highway, as well as a broadcast vehicle of a Turkish news agency, IHA.

The fatalities in the accident include three firefighters, four health personnel, and IHA news agency journalists Muhammed Abdulkadir Esen and Umut Yakup Tanriover.

Gaziantep Governor also told reporters that the first accident occurred at around 10:45 am local (0745GMT) on Saturday.

All injured have been taken to hospitals.

