RJRGLEANER Group Successfully Completes Pilot For Wireless Triple Play

The RJRGLEANER Communications Group is one step closer to realising its wireless triple play ambitions. Chief Operating Officer Christopher Barnes announced on Wednesday that the pilot phase of the project, which will allow the company “to offer subscription television…as well as internet” was a success. “We did incur some expense putting on a pilot study, which has been successful. We have determined that we are able to provide wireless triple play. The next step in that is obviously the continued due diligence to arrive at a point where the board can make a decision about this business opportunity. So that is ongoing,” Mr. Barnes revealed at the company’s annual general meeting.

