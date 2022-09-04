RJRGLEANER Don Anderson Poll: 38% Per Cent Rate PM’s Performance As «very Good» Or «good»

Entornointeligente.com /

The performance of Prime Minister Andrew Holness has been viewed favourably by 38 per cent of respondents in the latest RJRGLEANER Don Anderson Poll.

Thirteen per cent of those polled said his performance was very good while 25 per cent rated it as good.

In contrast, 14 per cent rated his performance as very poor and another 13 per cent said it was poor.

Regarding the performance of the government, 37 per cent of respondents rated it as average. Twenty-three per cent said it was good and 10 per cent rated it as very good.

Fourteen per cent said it was very poor and 16 per cent said it was poor.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com