Riverine Flood Alert/YELLOW Level discontinued

The Trinidad and To­ba­go Me­te­o­ro­log­i­cal Ser­vice has dis­con­tin­ued the River­ine Flood Alert/YEL­LOW Lev­el which has been in ef­fect over the past cou­ple of days for com­mu­ni­ties in South­ern Trinidad sur­round­ing the South Oropouche Riv­er and its trib­u­taries, and for com­mu­ni­ties along the Crooks and Ba­co­let Rivers in West­ern To­ba­go.

The alert sta­tus has been moved to GREEN, ac­cord­ing to the lat­est ad­vi­so­ry from the Met Ser­vice:

«The South Oropouche Riv­er in Trinidad, and the Crooks and Ba­co­let Rivers in To­ba­go, are all now con­tained with­in their banks as the ex­pect­ed overnight rain­fall did not ma­te­ri­al­ize.»

Notwith­stand­ing the down­grad­ed alert sta­tus, the Met Ser­vice is en­cour­ag­ing the pub­lic to con­tin­ue mon­i­tor­ing weath­er con­di­tions and riv­er lev­els be­fore ven­tur­ing out and to avoid ar­eas with flood wa­ters.

The pub­lic al­so is ad­vised to plan safe­ty mea­sures, in­clud­ing emer­gency sup­plies of food and wa­ter.

The TTMS says more in­for­ma­tion and fur­ther up­dates can be had from of­fi­cial sources such as www.odpm.gov.tt and www.metof­fice.gov.tt

