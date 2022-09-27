Riverine Flood Alert/YELLOW Level discontinued

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service has discontinued the Riverine Flood Alert/YELLOW Level which has been in effect over the past couple of days for communities in Southern Trinidad surrounding the South Oropouche River and its tributaries, and for communities along the Crooks and Bacolet Rivers in Western Tobago.
The alert status has been moved to GREEN, according to the latest advisory from the Met Service:
«The South Oropouche River in Trinidad, and the Crooks and Bacolet Rivers in Tobago, are all now contained within their banks as the expected overnight rainfall did not materialize.»
Notwithstanding the downgraded alert status, the Met Service is encouraging the public to continue monitoring weather conditions and river levels before venturing out and to avoid areas with flood waters.
The public also is advised to plan safety measures, including emergency supplies of food and water.
The TTMS says more information and further updates can be had from official sources such as www.odpm.gov.tt and www.metoffice.gov.tt
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian