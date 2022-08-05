 Riverine Flood Alert discontinued

Entornointeligente.com /

The River­ine Flood Alert has been dis­con­tin­ued. Ac­cord­ing to a press re­lease from Trinidad and To­ba­go Me­te­o­ro­log­i­cal Ser­vice (TTMS) the ma­jor wa­ter­cours­es have been con­tained and are pre­sent­ing a slow down­ward trend. The an­tic­i­pat­ed im­pact­ful rain­fall to­day did not ma­te­ri­al­ize and thus, a grad­ual runoff is ex­pect­ed in ar­eas in­un­dat­ed with flood­wa­ters.

How­ev­er, the TTMS is ask­ing the pub­lic to con­tin­ue to mon­i­tor weath­er con­di­tions and riv­er/wa­ter lev­els. Mon­i­tor up­dates from of­fi­cial sources, plan safe­ty mea­sures and do not take un­nec­es­sary risks. Avoid dri­ving or wad­ing through flood wa­ters.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com