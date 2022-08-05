 Riverine Flood Alert discontinued

The Riverine Flood Alert has been discontinued. According to a press release from Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) the major watercourses have been contained and are presenting a slow downward trend. The anticipated impactful rainfall today did not materialize and thus, a gradual runoff is expected in areas inundated with floodwaters.
However, the TTMS is asking the public to continue to monitor weather conditions and river/water levels. Monitor updates from official sources, plan safety measures and do not take unnecessary risks. Avoid driving or wading through flood waters.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian