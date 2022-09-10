Rising Stars edging closer to final show — Top 4 to be announced Sunday

Entornointeligente.com /

The 18th season of ‘Digicel Rising Stars’ is heating up. The popular talent showcase returned to Television Jamaica in July after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The top-10 finalists were selected from video auditions via the Digicel BIP app in early 2020.

According to the show producer, Sharon Schroeter, this Sunday’s show promises to be even more exciting as ‘Rising Stars’ draws closer to selecting a winner.

«On this Sunday, the top-four will be announced, and there will be a little twist. They will be performing songs from the year they were born or from 2019 to 2022, so some very recent songs. So we have a lot in store for next week,» Schroeter told The Gleaner .

While not giving too much away, she said viewers can expect a number of surprises. «I won’t confirm who our guest judge for next week will be yet,» she said. «That is a surprise, and we will be having guest performances from previous ‘Digicel Rising Stars’ contestants.»

For this year’s staging, Schroeter believes that there have not been many issues except for the fact that many Jamaicans have just begun to tune into the show.

