Rising Energy Prices Test the Resilience of Dutch Bakeries

Entornointeligente.com /

Between July and August, energy prices increased by 151 percent in the Netherlands, dramatically raising production costs for small businesses.

Numerous bakeries across the Netherlands have already been pushed to the brink of bankruptcy by the rising costs of energy, according to the Dutch Bread and Pastry Bakers Association (NBOV).

RELATED:

Netherlands’ Farmers Block Supermarket Distribution Centers

If the government does not intervene immediately, many bakers will have to close shop early next year because their energy bills have already increased up to tenfold compared to two years ago.

«Around 40 percent to 60 percent of all bakers will no longer be able to pay their energy bills on January 1. There are about 3,200 bakers in the country. This means more than 1,500 bakers will disappear,» NBOV Chairman Arend Kisteman said. Asked if his bakery will be able to survive, Kisteman, a baker in the northeastern city of Zwolle, replied: «No, that will be the end of the story for me too.»

Like many Dutch households, bakery companies in increasing numbers are seeing their fixed, cheaper energy contracts being converted into expensive variable contracts.

«Such an energy contract is now eight to 10 times more expensive than last year,» Kisteman said, adding that to cut costs, more and more bakeries stay open only four or five days a week rather than the usual six days.

The costs of living are exploding!

But why? Look at the Insane Profits of the Fossil Fuel Industry! Politicians are just watching! They must regulate markets!

50% of the Small bakeries in The Netherlands can not survive 6 -10 tim… https://t.co/Q96ykj88DZ https://t.co/5B1uE5F1x1

— Hans Lak #Mission2030 �� ���� (@HansLak) September 7, 2022 Inflation in the country rose to a new record high of 12 percent in August from 10.3 percent in July, the Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Tuesday. Energy prices, which soared 151 percent, remained the main driver behind this growth, but the rising costs of groceries and housing also emerged as key contributors.

The Dutch Bakery Association (NVB) Director Wim Kannegieter is also concerned. He expects to see production problems within a few months at some of its approximately 40 medium-sized and industrial bakers, which mainly supply supermarkets in the country. He pointed out that it is a matter of months before some industrial bakers must stop production.

«That is already happening at some artisan bakers. The industrial bakers make bread for supermarkets, which is 90 percent of the market. They won’t last for months.»

The NBOV started a campaign with advertisements in the newspaper Algemeen Dagblad to demand action from the government. «Energy costs have to decline,» one of the ads says. «The artisan bakers cannot bear these costs. We call on The Hague to come up with a solution.»

The NBOV proposes the establishment of a price ceiling for energy or the lowering of the tax on electricity and gas as possible solutions.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | The housing crisis in the Netherlands is getting worse as time goes on. Thousands of protestors have had enough and took to Amsterdam’s Dam Square and Westerpark to protest the current Dutch housing policy. pic.twitter.com/8P3Qp7QPoi

— teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) September 14, 2021

LINK ORIGINAL: Telesurtvi

Entornointeligente.com