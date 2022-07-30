Rio Cobre fish kill angers Kent Village residents

Entornointeligente.com /

Upset residents of Kent Village in St Catherine today protested over yet another fish kill in the Rio Cobre.

They said they awoke this morning to hundreds of dead fish floating downstream and the smell of caustic soda coming from the river.

The residents say this is a blow to their livelihoods.

«I have a boyfriend with three kids [and] right now we are suffering. We have some men to supply with fish [but] nothing going out,» Joan Barrett told The Gleaner .

Similar sentiments were shared by other residents.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

