Richmond Farm Adult Correctional Centre Being Renovated

The Richmond Farm Adult Correctional Centre in St. Mary is now being renovated. During a recent tour of the facility, State Minister for National Security Zavia Mayne pointed out that the institution is in need of improvement. The correctional facility, which is more than 70 years old, is located on 300 hectares of land. Mr. Mayne noted that the renovation will be done gradually so that order is maintained. The Richmond Farm Adult Correctional Centre was a sugar plantation and great house, before being commissioned into service in 1944. As a farm institution, agriculture is one of the main activities at the facility. It is regarded as a low security institution by the Department of Correctional Services.

