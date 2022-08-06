Richards wants anthem on steelpan for medal ceremony

Entornointeligente.com /

by Joel Julien

Com­mon­wealth Games 200m record hold­er Jereem Richards has one wish when he col­lects his gold medal – he would like to hear the T&T an­them played on our na­tion­al in­stru­ment.

Fol­low­ing his vic­to­ri­ous 200m de­fence to­day Richard’s tweet­ed:

«I Need To Hear The Na­tion­al An­them With The Steel Pan please 🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹»

He tagged the Com­mon­wealth Games’ of­fi­cial Twit­ter ac­count in his tweet.

Richards won gold for Trinidad and To­ba­go in the Men’s 200 me­tres event at the Com­mon­wealth Games in Birm­ing­ham Sat­ur­day.

He de­fend­ed the ti­tle he won four years ago, run­ning at a speed of 19.80 sec­onds to beat Eng­land’s Zhar­nel Hugh­es who ran 20.12.

Joseph Amoah of Ghana was third in 20.49.

Richards al­so broke Namib­ian Frankie Fred­er­icks’ 200 me­tres Com­mon­wealth record of 19.97 set in 1994.

The medal cer­e­mo­ny is ex­pect­ed to take place around 5 am TT time Sun­day.

