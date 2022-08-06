Richards wants anthem on steelpan for medal ceremony

by Joel Julien
Commonwealth Games 200m record holder Jereem Richards has one wish when he collects his gold medal – he would like to hear the T&T anthem played on our national instrument.
Following his victorious 200m defence today Richard’s tweeted:
«I Need To Hear The National Anthem With The Steel Pan please 🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹»
He tagged the Commonwealth Games’ official Twitter account in his tweet.
Richards won gold for Trinidad and Tobago in the Men’s 200 metres event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham Saturday.
He defended the title he won four years ago, running at a speed of 19.80 seconds to beat England’s Zharnel Hughes who ran 20.12.
Joseph Amoah of Ghana was third in 20.49.
Richards also broke Namibian Frankie Fredericks’ 200 metres Commonwealth record of 19.97 set in 1994.
The medal ceremony is expected to take place around 5 am TT time Sunday.
