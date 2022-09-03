Richards finishes fourth in Belgium

T&T’s top international sprinter Jereem Richards finished fourth in a time of 22.27 seconds in the latest Diamond League meeting in Brussels, Belgium on Friday.
The Point Fortin sprinter missed the podium spot by 0.05 seconds running out of lane six. The race was won by the teenage American Erriyon Knighton, in a time of 20.07 seconds from lane seven.
Dominican Republic’s Alexander Ogando finished second in a time of 20.18 seconds and Canada’s Aaron Brown stopped the clock in 20.22 seconds to snatch bronze.
It has been a long season for the national men’s 200-metre champion, but the Commonwealth Games 200-metre champion is looking forward to wrapping up his season in Zurich, Switzerland at another Diamond League meet on Thursday.
The 2022 season has been a harsh season, as two World meets were held this year, as the covid-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics from 2020 to 2021, thus pushing the 2021 IAAF World Championships from 2021 to 2022.
The IAAF World Championships which took place from July 15-24, days before the Commonwealth Games (July 28 – August 8) where Richards successfully defended the title he won in 2018. Richards is not troubled by the long season as he understands it is part of the job and he is just trying to finish off the season as strong as possible.
Richards, the reigning national 200-metre champion told Guardian Media Sports yesterday that while the result was not one he wanted, it is still around the «times I’ve been running, 20.2 seconds is not a bad time given the conditions». However, he said, he remains committed and focused to complete the season so he can return home. After enduring a long season, Richards just wants to come home and «take a good amount of time to just unwind and relax. It has taken a lot out of me mentally and physically». The two-time Commonwealth Games 200-metre gold medallist is looking to the off-season as «some time away from the track and give the body and mind some rest,» Richards said.
RACE RESULT MEN’S 200M
DIAMOND LEAGUE BRUSSELS
1. Erriyon Knighton*20.07*USA
2. Ogando Alexander*20.18*DOM
3. Aaron Brown*20.22*CAN
4. Jereem Richards*20.27*T&T
5. Reynier Mena*20.38*CUB
6. Joseph Fahnbulleh*20.60*LIB
7. Robin Vanderbemden*21.02*BEL
8. Eseosa Desalu*21.09*ITA
