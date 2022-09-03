Richards finishes fourth in Belgium

Entornointeligente.com /

T&T’s top in­ter­na­tion­al sprint­er Jereem Richards fin­ished fourth in a time of 22.27 sec­onds in the lat­est Di­a­mond League meet­ing in Brus­sels, Bel­gium on Fri­day.

The Point Fortin sprint­er missed the podi­um spot by 0.05 sec­onds run­ning out of lane six. The race was won by the teenage Amer­i­can Erriy­on Knighton, in a time of 20.07 sec­onds from lane sev­en.

Do­mini­can Re­pub­lic’s Alexan­der Ogan­do fin­ished sec­ond in a time of 20.18 sec­onds and Cana­da’s Aaron Brown stopped the clock in 20.22 sec­onds to snatch bronze.

It has been a long sea­son for the na­tion­al men’s 200-me­tre cham­pi­on, but the Com­mon­wealth Games 200-me­tre cham­pi­on is look­ing for­ward to wrap­ping up his sea­son in Zurich, Switzer­land at an­oth­er Di­a­mond League meet on Thurs­day.

The 2022 sea­son has been a harsh sea­son, as two World meets were held this year, as the covid-19 pan­dem­ic forced the post­pone­ment of the Tokyo Olympics from 2020 to 2021, thus push­ing the 2021 IAAF World Cham­pi­onships from 2021 to 2022.

The IAAF World Cham­pi­onships which took place from Ju­ly 15-24, days be­fore the Com­mon­wealth Games (Ju­ly 28 – Au­gust 8) where Richards suc­cess­ful­ly de­fend­ed the ti­tle he won in 2018. Richards is not trou­bled by the long sea­son as he un­der­stands it is part of the job and he is just try­ing to fin­ish off the sea­son as strong as pos­si­ble.

Richards, the reign­ing na­tion­al 200-me­tre cham­pi­on told Guardian Me­dia Sports yes­ter­day that while the re­sult was not one he want­ed, it is still around the «times I’ve been run­ning, 20.2 sec­onds is not a bad time giv­en the con­di­tions». How­ev­er, he said, he re­mains com­mit­ted and fo­cused to com­plete the sea­son so he can re­turn home. Af­ter en­dur­ing a long sea­son, Richards just wants to come home and «take a good amount of time to just un­wind and re­lax. It has tak­en a lot out of me men­tal­ly and phys­i­cal­ly». The two-time Com­mon­wealth Games 200-me­tre gold medal­list is look­ing to the off-sea­son as «some time away from the track and give the body and mind some rest,» Richards said.

RACE RE­SULT MEN’S 200M

DI­A­MOND LEAGUE BRUS­SELS

1. Erriy­on Knighton*20.07*USA

2. Ogan­do Alexan­der*20.18*DOM

3. Aaron Brown*20.22*CAN

4. Jereem Richards*20.27*T&T

5. Reynier Mena*20.38*CUB

6. Joseph Fahn­bulleh*20.60*LIB

7. Robin Van­derbe­m­den*21.02*BEL

8. Es­eosa De­salu*21.09*ITA

