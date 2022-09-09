Richards 7th in Wanda Diamond League 200m

T&T’s Jereem Richards finished a disappointing seventh in the men’s 200 metres at the Wanda Diamond League Final in Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland, yesterday.
The World Indoor 400m champion ended his season with a 20.56 seconds-clocking in the dash which was won by American Noah Lyles, who cruised to victory in a meet record of 19.52, giving the 25-year-old five of the 13 fastest times in history.
Richards, running in lane three, who has had quite a successful season, was slow out the blocks. Coming around the turn he had some catching up to do but was unable to, also following to the line Canada’s Aaron Brown, who was a far-off second with a season’s best 20.02, the same time as third-placed Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic. However, Brown was adjudged the runner-up as his time (20.014) was two-thousandth of a second faster than the finishing time of Ogando (20.016).
Also finishing ahead of the local sprinter was American Erriyon Knighton with 20.20 (.192) in fourth, Kenneth Bednarek (USA) with 20.20 (.196) in fifth, and Olympic 200m champion Andre De Grasse of Canada with 20.43 in sixth. Italian Eseosa Fostine Desalu trailed Richards in the eighth and last spot with 20.79.
Earlier, in the women’s version of the race, Jamaican Shericka Jackson sprinted to victory in 21.80 ahead of USA’s Olympic bronze medallist Gabby Thomas with 22.38 and her countrywoman Tamara Clark (22.42).
Jackson picked up a silver in the women’s 100m with a 10.81-clocking behind compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (21.80) and ahead of Ivory Coast’s Marie Ta Lou in 10.91.
In the men’s 100m dash, American Trayvon Bromell won with 9.94 ahead of Jamaican Yohan Blake (10.05) and Brown (10.06).
