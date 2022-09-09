Richards 7th in Wanda Diamond League 200m

Entornointeligente.com /

T&T’s Jereem Richards fin­ished a dis­ap­point­ing sev­enth in the men’s 200 me­tres at the Wan­da Di­a­mond League Fi­nal in Let­zi­grund, Zurich, Switzer­land, yes­ter­day.

The World In­door 400m cham­pi­on end­ed his sea­son with a 20.56 sec­onds-clock­ing in the dash which was won by Amer­i­can Noah Lyles, who cruised to vic­to­ry in a meet record of 19.52, giv­ing the 25-year-old five of the 13 fastest times in his­to­ry.

Richards, run­ning in lane three, who has had quite a suc­cess­ful sea­son, was slow out the blocks. Com­ing around the turn he had some catch­ing up to do but was un­able to, al­so fol­low­ing to the line Cana­da’s Aaron Brown, who was a far-off sec­ond with a sea­son’s best 20.02, the same time as third-placed Alexan­der Ogan­do of the Do­mini­can Re­pub­lic. How­ev­er, Brown was ad­judged the run­ner-up as his time (20.014) was two-thou­sandth of a sec­ond faster than the fin­ish­ing time of Ogan­do (20.016).

Al­so fin­ish­ing ahead of the lo­cal sprint­er was Amer­i­can Erriy­on Knighton with 20.20 (.192) in fourth, Ken­neth Bednarek (USA) with 20.20 (.196) in fifth, and Olympic 200m cham­pi­on An­dre De Grasse of Cana­da with 20.43 in sixth. Ital­ian Es­eosa Fos­tine De­salu trailed Richards in the eighth and last spot with 20.79.

Ear­li­er, in the women’s ver­sion of the race, Ja­maican Sh­er­ic­ka Jack­son sprint­ed to vic­to­ry in 21.80 ahead of USA’s Olympic bronze medal­list Gab­by Thomas with 22.38 and her coun­try­woman Tama­ra Clark (22.42).

Jack­son picked up a sil­ver in the women’s 100m with a 10.81-clock­ing be­hind com­pa­tri­ot Shelly-Ann Fras­er-Pryce (21.80) and ahead of Ivory Coast’s Marie Ta Lou in 10.91.

In the men’s 100m dash, Amer­i­can Trayvon Bromell won with 9.94 ahead of Ja­maican Yohan Blake (10.05) and Brown (10.06).

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

