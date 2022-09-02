Rich Plain residents host Independence Family Day

Entornointeligente.com /

Mere feet away from where Po­lice Con­sta­ble Clarence Gilkes was killed on April 22 and where dozens of po­lice of­fi­cers searched for his al­leged killer, be­fore in­ves­ti­ga­tions re­vealed no one in their com­mu­ni­ty was re­spon­si­ble for his death, res­i­dents of Up­per Rich Plain Road, Diego Mar­tin, cre­at­ed a dif­fer­ent at­mos­phere on In­de­pen­dence Day.

The res­i­dents dis­played a com­mu­ni­ty filled with to­geth­er­ness, char­i­ty and joy as they host­ed their an­nu­al In­de­pen­dence Day Back-to-school Dri­ve and Fam­i­ly Day.

«I stand­ing strong with my com­mu­ni­ty,» or­gan­is­er Mag­el­lah Joseph said dur­ing the event.

Joseph not­ed that the event start­ed in 2009 and was some­thing the chil­dren es­pe­cial­ly looked for­ward to. She said from weeks be­fore, the young ones would help clean up the area with the as­sis­tance of res­i­dents em­ployed by the Com­mu­ni­ty-Based En­vi­ron­men­tal Pro­tec­tion and En­hance­ment Pro­gramme and al­so help put up dec­o­ra­tions in prepa­ra­tion for the spe­cial day.

«Every year, 13 years-plus, you make your com­mu­ni­ty look nice nah and the lil ones in the com­mu­ni­ty, they go home with a gift,» she said.

Ham­pers with sta­tionery for school and food items were giv­en to ap­prox­i­mate­ly 150 chil­dren, which, ac­cord­ing to Joseph, will ben­e­fit en­tire fam­i­lies.

«You know what it is, you get a bag of flour, a bag of sug­ar and a bag of rice in a bag now, that is three days’ food,» Joseph said.

Res­i­dent David Fras­er said the sta­tionery his chil­dren got was a great help. He said com­ing out of a pan­dem­ic work was slow and he is yet to fill out the book­list, but some of the items are now crossed out.

«The con­tri­bu­tions were ap­pre­ci­at­ed, a lot of par­ents need­ed it,» he said.

He said his chil­dren look for­ward to In­de­pen­dence Day.

«We en­joy com­ing out and lis­ten­ing to the mu­sic,» Kenya James, one of the chil­dren at the event, said.

Joseph said this is what keeps her mo­ti­vat­ed to host this event for the Rich Plain Road com­mu­ni­ty every year but ad­mit­ted that get­ting the fund­ing to do so is nev­er easy.

«I does just go out there and beg and what­ev­er I have I put with it and treat the chil­dren in the com­mu­ni­ty,» she said.

She told Guardian Me­dia that the ap­pre­ci­a­tion for the chil­dren keeps her go­ing but she al­so hopes they re­alise that they are worth it and choose a pos­i­tive path.

«Be­cause if you could change the younger gen­er­a­tion’s way of think­ing, that is all you need,» Joseph said.

Joseph said she will con­tin­ue host­ing the event for as long as she can, es­pe­cial­ly for the chil­dren.

«Their smiles does make me get the pas­sion for next year,» she said.

The chil­dren al­so played foot­ball be­fore the adults took over. Many res­i­dents dressed in their na­tion­al colours ob­served and cheered them on.

