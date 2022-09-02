Rich Plain residents host Independence Family Day

Mere feet away from where Police Constable Clarence Gilkes was killed on April 22 and where dozens of police officers searched for his alleged killer, before investigations revealed no one in their community was responsible for his death, residents of Upper Rich Plain Road, Diego Martin, created a different atmosphere on Independence Day.
The residents displayed a community filled with togetherness, charity and joy as they hosted their annual Independence Day Back-to-school Drive and Family Day.
«I standing strong with my community,» organiser Magellah Joseph said during the event.
Joseph noted that the event started in 2009 and was something the children especially looked forward to. She said from weeks before, the young ones would help clean up the area with the assistance of residents employed by the Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme and also help put up decorations in preparation for the special day.
«Every year, 13 years-plus, you make your community look nice nah and the lil ones in the community, they go home with a gift,» she said.
Hampers with stationery for school and food items were given to approximately 150 children, which, according to Joseph, will benefit entire families.
«You know what it is, you get a bag of flour, a bag of sugar and a bag of rice in a bag now, that is three days’ food,» Joseph said.
Resident David Fraser said the stationery his children got was a great help. He said coming out of a pandemic work was slow and he is yet to fill out the booklist, but some of the items are now crossed out.
«The contributions were appreciated, a lot of parents needed it,» he said.
He said his children look forward to Independence Day.
«We enjoy coming out and listening to the music,» Kenya James, one of the children at the event, said.
Joseph said this is what keeps her motivated to host this event for the Rich Plain Road community every year but admitted that getting the funding to do so is never easy.
«I does just go out there and beg and whatever I have I put with it and treat the children in the community,» she said.
She told Guardian Media that the appreciation for the children keeps her going but she also hopes they realise that they are worth it and choose a positive path.
«Because if you could change the younger generation’s way of thinking, that is all you need,» Joseph said.
Joseph said she will continue hosting the event for as long as she can, especially for the children.
«Their smiles does make me get the passion for next year,» she said.
The children also played football before the adults took over. Many residents dressed in their national colours observed and cheered them on.
