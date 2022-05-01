Rich Plain killing and confidence in the police

I intended to focus on school violence and the many associated issues of schools’ management, children’s primary health care, parenting and parent engagement, discipline, and general risks in the education system. But the event in Rich Plain Road, Diego Martin, resulting in the death of Police Constable Clarence Gilkes, is yet another disturbing police/community incident.
While almost daily, one hears adverse worldwide reports about police actions, that is no solace for us here. The TTPS must inspire public confidence, otherwise, we’ll face the consequences of increasing violence and crime and, eventually, social instability.
Citizens rely on the Police Service to uphold the basic tenets of due process. We should trust that it will not rush to conclusions on matters requiring care and sound judgement. That wasn’t the case in the first utterings of the Commissioner on the death of the police officer in the Rich Plain event. He made statements about the officer’s death in the absence of an investigation. Since he wasn’t on the scene, he probably relied on his officers’ reports. The autopsy throws some light on the officer’s death, and in time, the results of a proper investigation should reveal the truth.
According to media reports, «some of the officers involved in the operation have gone on sick leave,» and they reportedly went through a «traumatic ordeal.» A tragic death would be traumatic for anyone. Still, these are police officers on the front line of a hazardous occupation. Every police mission, especially in a society where crime is high, is potentially dangerous to life. The Rich Plain event, like other tragic ones, is cause for deep concern. It must undoubtedly be traumatising for the Rich Plain residents.
The police hierarchy and the policymakers should keep public trust foremost on the agenda as that is the foundation for police and community partnerships. If it were only criminals distrusting the police, who would care? The distrust is widespread based on the 2017 Report of the TTPS Manpower Audit Committee chaired by Prof Ramesh Deosaran.
What happened to that report? It highlighted the troubled state of the service and its inability «to rescue itself.» The committee identified significant issues and made comprehensive recommendations, focusing on governance, leadership, discipline, corruption, public confidence, and trust, among other critical issues. It mentioned the steady rising of crime and fear of crime and that «lawbreakers seem to be emboldened with the notion that there is a good chance of escaping punishment for criminal activity. «A low crime detection rate and a less than desirable prosecution rate» reinforced mistrust.
What has changed since the report? Transforming the Police Service is a courageous and tenacious exercise calling for wise, stable (and stability of tenure), imaginative, and experienced leadership who can manoeuvre through debilitating politics. Probably, the management has made progress in implementing the recommendations, but it has had four commissioners in 12 years, and only two had substantive appointments. It has had three in the five years since the report. The commissioner’s salary is among the lowest-ranked in the public service—lower than the head of the National Library and Permanent Secretaries.
Quite aptly, the theme of the Deosaran Committee Report was No Sacred Cows. In that vein, there should be no shying away from attributing to its institutional weaknesses, the harmful actions and inactions of successive political regimes, and outdated constitutional models—no different from the factors that led to the debilitating culture pervading many public institutions. It is past time the paradigm changes. Ultimately, the public will hold the Government accountable.
On balance, the TTPS has made significant investments in combating crime. There are, in the majority, solid and loyal officers dedicated and committed to protecting us. I believe the leadership wants to make a positive and measurable difference in the quality of policing. Ongoing projects and good work are happening, which we don’t hear about, and shouldn’t, given the nature of police work. Most senior police officers would have come through the ranks and are therefore acculturated by its traditions, values, and rituals. They, in turn, would have brought to bear on its culture their values, attitudes, and behaviours, contributing to its ethos.
Recruiters of leadership talent usually place the ability to transform organisations high on their agenda. They never underestimate the weight of organisational culture in transformational efforts. It is essential the actions of the TTPS operational and policy-making leaders inspire public confidence.
