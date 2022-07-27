Ricardo Drue proposes to Patrice Roberts on stage

JOEL JULIEN
Soca artiste Ricardo Drue proposed to Patrice Roberts on stage, last night in Antigua.
The duo was performing together at the Druesday event at the Antigua Recreation Ground when Drue got on one knee.
Roberts initially walked off in disbelief before being coaxed back to Drue.
«Patsy will you marry me?» Drue asked to cheers from the crowd.
She said «Yes!»
Drue and Roberts have been a couple for some time and have a daughter together named Lilly.
Drue, who was born in Antigua and Barbuda, and Roberts also have a collaborative single called «Toxic Love».
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian