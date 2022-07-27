Ricardo Drue proposes to Patrice Roberts on stage

Entornointeligente.com /

JOEL JULIEN

So­ca artiste Ri­car­do Drue pro­posed to Patrice Roberts on stage, last night in An­tigua.

The duo was per­form­ing to­geth­er at the Drues­day event at the An­tigua Recre­ation Ground when Drue got on one knee.

Roberts ini­tial­ly walked off in dis­be­lief be­fore be­ing coaxed back to Drue.

«Pat­sy will you mar­ry me?» Drue asked to cheers from the crowd.

She said «Yes!»

Drue and Roberts have been a cou­ple for some time and have a daugh­ter to­geth­er named Lil­ly.

Drue, who was born in An­tigua and Bar­bu­da, and Roberts al­so have a col­lab­o­ra­tive sin­gle called «Tox­ic Love».

