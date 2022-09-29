RGD resumes printing of free birth certificates

Entornointeligente.com /

The Registrar General’s Department (RGD) has resumed the printing of free birth certificates, following the replenishment of its security paper stock.

A week ago, the agency had to suspend the printing of the first free birth certificate and limited the maximum number of copies for which persons could apply and pay.

This was due to supply chain challenges sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected the production and shipment of the security paper used to print the certificates.

The suspension, which was supposed to end on September 30, was shortened when the agency received its new shipment of paper on Tuesday, September 26.

The RGD’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Charlton McFarlane, told JIS News that «we have replenished our stock of security paper, and starting today we will be resuming our standard service levels for customers».

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

