RGD limits printing of birth certificates due to supply challenge

Entornointeligente.com /

The Registrar General’s Department (RGD) has suspended printing of the first free birth certificates and limited the maximum number of copies persons can apply and pay for due to supply chain logistical challenges sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This took effect on Monday, September 19.

The suspension is expected to last until Friday, September 30.

The supply chain issue has affected the production and shipment of the security paper used to print the certificates.

The RGD’s Chief Executive Officer, Charlton McFarlane, told JIS News that the lingering challenges fuelled by the pandemic, «which have been complicated by other international disruptions, have negatively affected the global supply chain.»

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com