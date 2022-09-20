Revised National Policy For Senior Citizens To Be Published Tomorrow

Entornointeligente.com /

The revised National Policy for Senior Citizens is to be made public on Wednesday. Executive Director of the National Council for Senior Citizens, Cassandra Morrison, told JIS News that the National Policy had been under revision for some time, so the council is happy to now have the final document. She said the policy is a «framework or roadmap» for ageing in Jamaica. September is Senior Citizens Month. This year’s observance is under the theme, Ageing Jamaica: Epitomising Resilience and Greatness. On Wednesday, Jamaica will also join the rest of the world in observing World Alzheimer’s Day.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com