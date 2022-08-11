Retired teacher wants help to save her home

radhi[email protected]
Phenola Bachan spent almost 40 years as a teacher, working single-handedly to build her home so that she could have comfort in her twilight years.
But eight years after her retirement, Bachan is spending every last cent to save the house she worked hard to build.
Perched on the edge of a landslip at Papourie Road, Upper Barrackpore, Bachan said it pains her heart to see her beautiful home crumbling before her eyes.
«It hard to see everything cracking up. The house is split down the middle in two. All of this started in January when a hairline crack developed on the road. Then it started to get wider and we think that a water line may have caused it,» Bachan said.
From February to now, Bachan has spent over $300,000, monies from her gratuity and savings to install auger piling 32 feet deep to build two rubble drains and a retention wall to safeguard her house. She said the water line is buried about five feet below the ground and she went to the Water and Sewerage Authority hoping to have a team investigate the cause of the landslip and fix any possible leaks.
But Bachan said all her efforts were in vain.
«I went by WASA and they said they will send someone. Nobody came. I went back and they said they sent the report to the manager and they will send someone, but up to now, nobody has come,» she said.
When Guardian Media visited yesterday, contractors were digging a trench on one side of the crumbling house.
Bachan believes that the retaining walls she built are what is holding up the remaining part of the road. The area is landslip-prone and already, two other houses have crumbled. Bachan believes her home is next.
«I need someone to come here and fix this landslip before I lose my home,» she said.
Two heaps of boulders were placed on either side of the landslip but residents say this will do nothing to stop the slippage.
«They need to do shoring that is deep enough to hold up any further slippage,» a resident said. Meanwhile, community activist Edward Moodie, who came to Bachan’s assistance, said the Ministry of Works should accept liability and properly compensate Bachan and others like her.
«All ministries are insured with risk insurance. Once the road is a declared asset of the ministry, they are liable for loss of property. And once the owner can show that the loss of property was due to the roadway, they are entitled to compensation,» Moodie said.
When contacted on the issue, Minister of Works Rohan Sinanan said he was unaware of this insurance that can cover people’s homes.
«I have no idea of this and I’ve no specific information on that area but I will have to ask for a report. Whoever is advising her will have to seek further information and relate that to the ministry. I don’t know if the ministry carries insurance for this kind of thing and it’s the first I’m hearing of that,» Sinanan said.
He added, «Because of the amount of rainfall we are getting, the land around Trinidad has been saturated. In landslip-prone areas like this, it has been a challenge but we are trying our best to make sure that connectivity is maintained.»
