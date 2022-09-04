Resurgent Manchester United beats Arsenal 3-1 for 4th straight win

Entornointeligente.com /

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford’s double and a debut goal for Antony secured Manchester United a fourth successive victory as a 3-1 win ended Arsenal’s perfect start to the Premier League on Sunday.

Deadline-day signing Antony was handed a start after only joining on Thursday and took just 35 minutes to score his first goal, the $95 million arrival from Ajax coolly dispatching a left-footed effort.

By that time, Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli had a goal ruled out after the VAR advised referee Paul Tierney to review Martin Odegaard’s challenge on Christian Eriksen in the buildup.

Arsenal started the second half strongly and equalised through Bukayo Saka, only for United to strike back as Rashford was sent racing through to score by a brilliant through ball from Bruno Fernandes.

The 24-year-old Rashford grabbed his second after Eriksen teed him up in the 75th minute as United won four consecutive Premier League games for the first time since April 2021.

