Results of salt-intake study to be released next week

In an effort to reduce the number of Jamaicans who suffer annually with non-communicable diseases associated with high salt intake, the key results of a $13-million salt study undertaken by the Ministry of Health and Wellness will be released during the 66th annual Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) Health Research Conference.

The conference will be held in Jamaica between September 15 and 17 at the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston. The annual event seeks to drive the difficult conversations that need to be had about all health issues affecting the different countries in the Caribbean region.

Jamaica was selected to host the conference in 2020, but was unable to do so due to the onset of the pandemic and rules outlined under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

The multimillion-dollar salt study was launched last year to assess the level of sodium and potassium consumption among members of the population.

The study was financed through the National Health Fund, an agency of the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

