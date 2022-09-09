Restructuring of Train 1 to conclude soon says OPM

The ongoing restructuring of Atlantic LNG is expected to be finally concluded soon according to a release from the Office of the Prime Minister.
The release revealed that the long awaited restructuring was one of the talking points of a meeting between Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and BP’s chief executive officer, Bernard Looney, at the energy company’s global headquarters, St James’s Square, London.
Energy Minister Stuart Young joined Rowley at the meeting which also included BP’s executive vice president, Gas and Low Carbon Energy, Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, David Campbell, incoming president, BP Trinidad and Tobago and Giselle Thompson, vice president Corporate Operations, Trinidad and Tobago.
In a release from the Office of the Prime Minister, it noted that there were discussions on the progress of the Atlantic LNG restructuring negotiations which, the release said, are expected to be finalised soon.
The Business Guardian has reportedly exclusively that the restructured agreement will lead to there only being three LNG trains and that Train 1 is dead.
Reporting from the Business Guardian also revealed that the three remaining trains will be unitised into one company as opposed to the three companies for the four trains.
BP also issued updates on its plans for future gas production, including the sanctioning of new projects.
According to the release, Looney gave an assurance that Trinidad and Tobago remains an important asset in BP’s global operations and the BP team would continue working with the Government on delivering a number of initiatives that would benefit both Trinidad and Tobago and BP.
BpTT’s production has been floundering recently with a precipitous fall in output from two billion standard cubic feet per day to just over one billion standard cubic feet per day.
Following the meeting the Prime Minister travelled to the Hague, Netherlands where he is expected to meet with executives from Shell today.
Shell recently relocated its headquarters from the Hague to London.
It would be the third energy company the Prime Minister is set to hold discussions with this week, having met with executives of Proman in both Switzerland and Germany earlier week.
