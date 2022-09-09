Restructuring of Train 1 to conclude soon says OPM

Entornointeligente.com /

The on­go­ing re­struc­tur­ing of At­lantic LNG is ex­pect­ed to be fi­nal­ly con­clud­ed soon ac­cord­ing to a re­lease from the Of­fice of the Prime Min­is­ter.

The re­lease re­vealed that the long await­ed re­struc­tur­ing was one of the talk­ing points of a meet­ing be­tween Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley and BP’s chief ex­ec­u­tive of­fi­cer, Bernard Looney, at the en­er­gy com­pa­ny’s glob­al head­quar­ters, St James’s Square, Lon­don.

En­er­gy Min­is­ter Stu­art Young joined Row­ley at the meet­ing which al­so in­clud­ed BP’s ex­ec­u­tive vice pres­i­dent, Gas and Low Car­bon En­er­gy, An­ja-Is­abel Dotzen­rath, David Camp­bell, in­com­ing pres­i­dent, BP Trinidad and To­ba­go and Giselle Thomp­son, vice pres­i­dent Cor­po­rate Op­er­a­tions, Trinidad and To­ba­go.

In a re­lease from the Of­fice of the Prime Min­is­ter, it not­ed that there were dis­cus­sions on the progress of the At­lantic LNG re­struc­tur­ing ne­go­ti­a­tions which, the re­lease said, are ex­pect­ed to be fi­nalised soon.

The Busi­ness Guardian has re­port­ed­ly ex­clu­sive­ly that the re­struc­tured agree­ment will lead to there on­ly be­ing three LNG trains and that Train 1 is dead.

Re­port­ing from the Busi­ness Guardian al­so re­vealed that the three re­main­ing trains will be uni­tised in­to one com­pa­ny as op­posed to the three com­pa­nies for the four trains.

BP al­so is­sued up­dates on its plans for fu­ture gas pro­duc­tion, in­clud­ing the sanc­tion­ing of new projects.

Ac­cord­ing to the re­lease, Looney gave an as­sur­ance that Trinidad and To­ba­go re­mains an im­por­tant as­set in BP’s glob­al op­er­a­tions and the BP team would con­tin­ue work­ing with the Gov­ern­ment on de­liv­er­ing a num­ber of ini­tia­tives that would ben­e­fit both Trinidad and To­ba­go and BP.

BpTT’s pro­duc­tion has been floun­der­ing re­cent­ly with a pre­cip­i­tous fall in out­put from two bil­lion stan­dard cu­bic feet per day to just over one bil­lion stan­dard cu­bic feet per day.

Fol­low­ing the meet­ing the Prime Min­is­ter trav­elled to the Hague, Nether­lands where he is ex­pect­ed to meet with ex­ec­u­tives from Shell to­day.

Shell re­cent­ly re­lo­cat­ed its head­quar­ters from the Hague to Lon­don.

It would be the third en­er­gy com­pa­ny the Prime Min­is­ter is set to hold dis­cus­sions with this week, hav­ing met with ex­ec­u­tives of Pro­man in both Switzer­land and Ger­many ear­li­er week.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

