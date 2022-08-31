Respect and appreciation for your boss’s work qua tang sep

Entornointeligente.com /

Learn about the art of giving gifts to your boss

Show sincerity

The tradition of giving gifts to your boss stems from a desire to show respect and appreciation for your boss’s work, or as a substitute for sincere thanks for your boss’s help and guidance at work. When a gift to a boss becomes a burden or obligation on the giver, it loses value. So, show your heart and enthusiasm by giving gifts to your boss.

Avoid giving gifts that make your boss uncomfortable

Giving gifts to your boss is often considered an act of «bribe» or «to please». Therefore, to avoid the contempt and gossip of many people, the purpose of your gift giving should not be too clear (even if you give it for no purpose at all – just give it to your boss politely).

Choose packages and give gifts carefully, too expensive gifts also make it easy for the boss to misunderstand the purpose of the gift, which makes the boss feel uncomfortable when receiving the gift.

Learn about the company’s gift culture

Although most people love to receive gifts, they are not always ready to accept gifts, especially in crowded places or delicate workplaces. Therefore, when giving gifts to your boss, you need to understand the company’s gift-giving culture.

For example, ask the employees who have worked here so far to give gifts to the boss? Refer to the types of gifts people often choose to give their boss. Or have any colleagues received results or attitudes from their boss in an unexpected way? If yes, why?…

