Residents Of McKoy Lands In St. Catherine Demand Action From Authorities Following Another Flooding

Residents of Mckoy Lands in St. Catherine are calling for an immediate response from the municipal authorities to prevent any possible loss of life and further damage to property as a result of the poor condition of drains. Yesterday residents were forced to take precautionary measures to save property after a near three-hour downpour left the community and its environs under several feet of water. Motorists using the nearby Spanish Town Bypass near Walks Road encountered lengthy delays as a section of the road became impassable due to the flooding. Radio Jamaica Correspondent Devon Fletcher spoke with a resident of McKoy Lands, Tania Bell and Councillor for the Ensom City Division, the Jamaica Labour Party’s George Moodie, about what he claimed is a long standing flooding challenge for residents occupying McKoy Lands and its environs «..and one of the main reason why maybe it is not being attended to is because its a predominantly JLP supporters who reside in this community». Mr. Moodie added that the location which was flooded yesterday is a major thoroughfare for traffic leaving and entering Spanish Town, and that whenever it rains there is a major traffic gridlock. Mr. Moodie is urging that action be taken immediately to prevent a repeat of the flooding problem facing the McKoy Lands residents. Councillor for the Angels Division in the St. Catherine Municipal Corporation Patricia Harris has acknowledged the challenge facing the residents of McKoy Lands. Ms. Harris says major rehabilitation work needs to be undertaken by the authorities in the works and roads department.

